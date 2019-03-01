SSA announces 2019 ‘Sail into Imagination’ contest

The Steamship Authority has opened a 2019 “Sail into Imagination” contest for student art. The 13 winners selected will be featured in a 2020 Steamship Authority calendar. The contest is open to students from kindergarten to the 12th grade living on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket or in Barnstable, New Bedford, Falmouth and Fairhaven. Students are encouraged to “share their vision of traveling abroad SSA ferries and to inspire artistic interpretations of growing up by the sea,” according to a release.

All students who enter with their original artwork within the correct time period will be entered into a drawing for a three-park combo pass to Cape Cod Inflatable Park in Yarmouth. The pass is good for a family of four.

In addition to being featured in the calendar, “all 13 winners will be awarded a $100 gift card for passenger travel aboard a SSA ferry and will receive an invitation to attend the official art unveiling reception hosted by the SSA this July,” the release states.

“Entries submitted by U.S. Mail may be directed to the SSA’s Marketing Department at 509 Falmouth Road, Suite 1C, Mashpee, MA 02649,” the release states. “Entries may be hand‐delivered at any SSA terminal on or before April 30, 2019, but they must be clearly marked: Steamship Authority Art Contest, [attention]: Kimberlee McHugh, Marketing Department. All entries delivered to SSA terminals or submitted via mail must include a hard copy of the contest entry form/release and must be received by SSA on or before April 30, 2019.”