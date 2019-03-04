League schedules candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a series of voter forums prior to local elections. The public is invited to attend and listen to local candidates as they present positions and to ask questions. There are contested races this year, and there should be some lively discussions.
The forums are scheduled as follows:
- Chilmark – Saturday, April 6, at 3 pm in the Chilmark library
- Edgartown – Saturday, March 16, at 3 pm in the Edgartown library
- Oak Bluffs – Thursday, March 28, at 7 pm in the Oak Bluffs library
- Tisbury – Monday, April 8, at 7 pm in the Tisbury senior center
- West Tisbury – Wednesday, March 20, at 7 pm in the West Tisbury library
- Aquinnah – To be scheduled
All candidates and voters are urged to attend. The series will be videotaped for airing on MVTV. For more information contact beaphear2@gmail.com.