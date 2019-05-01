On Monday, May 6, at 6 pm, all are invited to the West Tisbury library for a talk on “Nature Connection in the Info Era” with Saskia and David Vanderhoop of Sassafras Earth Education. According to a press release, it will be an informative conversation about the benefits that come with spending time in nature, principles for balancing nature and screen time, and nature connection practices we can do more of at home. Thoughts, ideas, and stories from the audience are encouraged. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Saskia and David Vanderhoop founded Sassafras Earth Education in 2005 with a mission to deeply connect people to nature, self, and others. Sassafras has built long-term mentoring relationships with many young people and their families on Martha’s Vineyard and beyond. The Vankerhoops are dedicated to mentoring children and adults in nature connection to create passionate, resilient, and caring leaders for the future.