Point B Realty to represent the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate of Regents on Martha’s Vineyard

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate announced that Point B Realty has been selected to exclusively represent the Board of Regents brand throughout the Vineyard. According to a press release, Point B Realty is a full-service boutique real estate brokerage specializing in residential, commercial, and luxury properties throughout Martha’s Vineyard. The firm is founded on the principles of ethics, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction, and they strive to provide their clients with the utmost in trustworthy, knowledgeable service when renting, buying, or selling property. Point B Realty agents are well-informed, well-connected, and stay up-to-date on current news and events that may impact the Martha’s Vineyard real estate market. They bring together innovative ideas and solutions to provide their clients with comprehensive market research, as well as easy-to-use technology to help them make informed buying or selling decisions.

“We’re excited to be joining the Board of Regents as the exclusive representative for Martha’s Vineyard. In the seven years since we first joined Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, the group’s marketing power and presence, as well as the international broker networking, have made a difference for our business and our clients here on the Vineyard,” said Point B Realty broker/owner Wendy Harman. “We’re looking forward to an even more dynamic relationship as we go forward.”

With the power of the Board of Regents on their side, Point B Realty will enjoy prime placement on the awardwinning website luxuryrealestate.com, as well as regents.com, and have the opportunity to network with like-minded real estate professionals around the world. Through meetings and events, Regents establish powerful connections that allow them to collaborate with one another on a personal level, further increasing their global reach and more effectively showcasing their local properties and expertise on an international scale.

For more information about Point B Realty, please visit pointbrealty.com. For more information on the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents, please visit regents.com.