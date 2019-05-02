Party time at the Winnetu!

Vineyard Montessori School will host its 24th annual Big Night Out at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown this Saturday beginning at 7 pm. The Vineyard’s own Joanne Cassidy and The Vine Shakers will rock the Big Night Out and get the dance floor hopping. New England Patriot Tickets, fishing charters, and student artwork are among items up for bid at a silent auction that will be held to support the school’s scholarship program.

Tickets are $35 ahead of time or $40 at the door and can be purchased via ticketsmv.com or from Montessori parents.