Two-car motor vehicle accident sends one to hospital

At approximately 9:50 am on Friday, emergency personnel responded to a two-car accident on Beach Road, near the entrance to the Tisbury Marketplace.

According to Tisbury police officer Andrew Silvia, a driver of a white Toyota SUV rear ended a green Jeep in front of Beach Road restaurant. The operator of the Jeep was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for injuries related to the accident.

As officers confined traffic to one lane, emergency medical personnel pulled the injured man from the Jeep, and placed him on a stretcher.

Traffic was restricted to one lane for about 15 minutes, as response teams cleared the damaged Jeep from the sidewalk where it had stopped.

The extent of the Jeep operators injuries are not known at this time.