Girls softball falls to Bourne, 30-5

The MVRHS girls softball team lost to league rival Bourne by a 30-5 score at the high school on Friday. The game was called after five innings under Mercy Rule guidelines.

Bourne freshman Abby Russell led the way for the visitors, pitching five strong innings and collecting three hits, including a three-run homer. Junior Kay Fernandes chipped in with three hits and two RBI’s.

There were bright spots for the Vineyarders. Senior Summer Cardoza (two hits) and junior Tiana Rambonga (two hits and two RBI’s) sparkled at the plate, while Summer and senior Emily Mello turned in fine defensive plays in the infield.

The loss dropped the Vineyarders to 1-8 on the season. The girls will play at Cape Cod regional Tech on Tuesday, May 7, and will host Sturgis West on Thursday, May 9, at 3:15.