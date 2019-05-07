Janice Marilyn Meade

Janice Marilyn (Hanna) Meade died peacefully at her home on Feb. 2, 2019. She was 78 years old.

The daughter of Norman F. Hanna and Mary Agnes Champney Hanna, Janice was born on Sept. 16, 1940, in Natick, the second youngest of six. A 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Waltham, Janice went on to attend Fitchburg State College. She enjoyed music and dance and helping out in the family diner, the Dairy Belle.

Janice and her husband, Bill, lived on Martha’s Vineyard, where she gave birth to their two daughters, Cindy and Nicki. Their oldest, Peter, was happy to welcome his new sisters into the family. They then moved to Sudbury, when Bill was invited to establish a special education program at Lexington High School. They remained in Sudbury until Bill’s retirement in 2000, and then moved to Bradenton, Fla., whence they traveled extensively throughout Europe and Hong Kong.

Janice was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William John Meade Jr. She is survived by her sister, Diane Hanna of Natick, her brothers, James Hanna of Scituate and Daniel Hanna of West Tisbury. She also leaves behind her children, Peter Meade and wife Linda of Richmond, Va., Sydni Meade of Ellenton, Fla., and Nicki Meade Draves and husband Chris, of Brockton; her grandchildren Matthew Meade and wife Nellie, of Boston, Erin Meade of Boston, Michael Meade of Richmond, and Hannah Draves of Brockton. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Janice will be remembered for her sense of humor, which she maintained through her last days, and her kindness, sweetness, and devotion to her children and grandchildren, who will miss her horribly.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass for both Janice and Bill at St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central St. (Route 135), Natick, on May 10 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick.

Donations in their memories may be made to the Merritt Island Wildlife Association, the nonprofit that supports the efforts of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 2683, Titusville, FL 32781. Please indicate “In memory of Janice and Bill Meade” when sending donations. For direction or to sign guestbook, please visit everettfuneral.com.