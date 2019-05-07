Joseph G. Parham Jr. (“Chuck”), of Lakewood, Colo., and Oak Bluffs, died peacefully from this life at 11:33 am on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home in Lakewood, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was 69 years old.

Born in Boston on August 4, 1949, Joe spent his formative years in West Medford. After graduating from Medford High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree and MBA at Babson College.

Joe had a passion for life, and lived it to the fullest. He loved to spend quality time with family, enjoyed traveling, and would often partake in ski trips with friends. His affinity for Martha’s Vineyard never waned, and he always looked forward to visiting the Island. Joe was also an avid music enthusiast and jazz aficionado. He enjoyed listening to live music as well as recorded performances.

As a corporate executive, Joe served as chief human resources officer and vice-president of Asbury Automotive Group; senior vice-president, human resources, of Atlanta-based Acuity Brands; and senior vice-president, human resources, of Polaroid Corp. Additionally, he was an active member on several boards of directors.

Joe was the consummate people person. He possessed an outgoing personality, and his quick wit and great sense of humor were instrumental in his ability to develop lasting friendships throughout life. He will be sorely missed.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice (Gamble) Parham-Hammonds, and father, Joseph G. Parham Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Lou (Donna) Parham of Lakewood; daughter Jenna Parham, and son Joseph Parham III of Atlanta, Ga.; lifelong friend and mother to his children Jennifer Parham of Atlanta, Ga.; devoted sister Joanne Parham of Yorktown, Va.; sister Deirdre Hammonds of Providence, R.I.; and brother Kevin Parham and wife Olivia Parham of Plymouth. He is also survived by six nieces and 10 nephews; five grandchildren; one grandnephew; and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the National Brain Tumor Society.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at the Tabernacle at the Campground on June 1 at 12 noon.