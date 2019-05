Rene Louis Blanc of Hidden Cove died peacefully on April 30, just shy of his 91st birthday and surrounded by all six of his children.

A true gentleman and a loyal friend to many, he left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate to know him. We believe he has joined our mom, Patricia Blanc, his beloved wife of 62 years, in the great beyond.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper and a memorial service is planned for late July.