Alita M. Prada died on Sunday, April 28, following an illness.

Alita was born on May 13, 1934, to John and Alita Averil-Moriarty, and raised in Northampton. She married Raymond T. Prada Jr. in September 1952, and they lived in Edgartown until the mid-’60s, when they and their sons moved to Maine, where the couple owned and ran several businesses until they retired.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Prada, and by her grandchildren. Alita was predeceased by her two sons, Ronald and Alden (Denny) Prada.

A funeral Mass was held on May 3 at Our Lady of the Snow Church in Bethel, Maine.