Archaeology I.D. Day at the West Tisbury library

On Saturday, May 25, from 1 to 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts its second annual Archaeology I.D. Day. Bring any artifacts you may have discovered for expert identification and discussion. According to a press release from the library, the archaeologists present will be happy to answer any questions about the archaeology of Martha’s Vineyard and about New England in general. There will also be informative displays to be viewed. On hand for the event will be archaeologists Dick Burt, James Tuck, Jill Bouck, Duncan Caldwell, and Bill Moody, as well as paleontologist Fred Hotchkiss. This event is free and open to the public.