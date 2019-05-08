Boys Tennis serves up three road wins

The Vineyard boys turned road warriors won three tennis matches in a six-day span, improving to 11-0 overall with five matches remaining in the regular season.

Tuesday in Plymouth, the Vineyarders won their 10th Cape and Islands League match of the season, powering past the Rising Tide Herons, 5-0. Chris Ferry defeated Jack Smerczynski 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. The next three results were double bagels with second singles Max Potter, third singles Eric Reubens and the first doubles tandem of Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue each 6-0, 6-0 winners over Zach Tympanick, James Walker and the duo of Cam Geary and John Shilling. In second doubles, Luke Nivala and Ben Belisle won a tough 6-2, 6-4 match against D.C. Brown and Trevor Anderson.

“The team seems to be unstoppable,” Coach Tony Omer said. “They move so well and are hitting with stunning accuracy and power.”

The previous afternoon, the Vineyarders traveled to Harwich and beat the Monomoy Sharks, 4-1. Chris Ferry and Eric Reubens rolled to 6-0, 6-0 wins over Troy Olsen and Sam Higgins at first and third singles respectively, while second singles Max Potter topped Charlie Watson, 6-1, 6-0.

First doubles Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue defeated Danny Street and Isaiah Stafford 6-3, 6-0 but the Sharks got on the board with Colin Malone and Joseph Malone outlasting David Krauthamer 7-5 in the first set and clinching the second doubles win with a 6-0 second set.

The Vineyarders played at Barnstable on May 1 and triumphed over the Red Raiders, 4-1. The usual lineup of Ferry, Potter and Reubens were singles winners over Trevor Blaze, Jonny Finch and Jonny Colon, while the doubles matches ended in a split with Favreau/Pogue defeating Luke Eckel and Graham Hempstead 6-2, 6-1 and Barnstable’s Aiden Kane and Mike Rodolakis winning by the same count over Krauthamer/Belisle.

The boys play on the Ned Fennessy home courts in Oak Bluffs on May 9 at 3 pm against Cape Cod Academy.