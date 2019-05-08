Commonwealth mints striper license plates

Massachusetts recently unveiled a Striped Bass Conservation Specialty License Plate. The license plate helps fund the conservation of saltwater fisheries via the Massachusetts Environmental Trust.

“As a dedicated angler, I am proud to announce the new Striped Bass Conservation license plate that will enable conservation and research projects to protect our marine ecosystem and improve opportunities for saltwater fishermen,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton, said in a press release. “Thank you to all the Massachusetts drivers that purchase environmental specialty plates, helping to fund these important projects to preserve and protect marine wildlife and environmental resources.”

The plates cost $40 plus a $20 plate swap fee at the time of pickup and can be purchased through an application to the state Division of Marine Fisheries.