Court report: April 12- May 6

April 12, 2019

Patrick J. Cooley, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/11/87, assault and battery, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

April 19, 2019

Lourens MacDuff Fourie, Edgartown; DOB 6/16/92, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury: continued to pretrial conference.

April 26, 2019

Osvaldo D. Alves, Edgartown; DOB 7/15/81, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Richard J. Brymer, Edgartown; DOB 10/9/74, assault and battery, assault and battery on a person over 60 and/or disabled: continued to pretrial conference.

Mark L. Faulkingham, Edgartown; DOB 4/19/63, assault and battery, property damage to intimidate, assault and battery to intimidate, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Miguel A. Gordon, East Falmouth; DOB 3/1/71, receiving stolen property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Miguel A. Gordon, East Falmouth; DOB 3/1/71, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael T. Governo Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/27/66, leaving the scene of property damage: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 restitution.

Justin Halpern, Lyndonville, Vt.; DOB 4/9/80, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Bruce C. Lambert, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/25/54, abandoning motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Casey G. McGregor, West Tisbury; DOB 1/16/87, abandoning motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Dominic Pasquale Mongillo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/1/88, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Maria Nugent, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/7/97, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed forthwith.

May 3, 2019

Fernando Fressati Da Trindade, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/21/2000, speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Rene Pereira DaSilva, Tisbury; DOB 3/24/86, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Elias A. Ingraham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/3/80, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, registration sticker missing: continued to pretrial conference.

Scott Douglas Lively, Edgartown; DOB 1/24/72, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Brian T. McCarthy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/30/62, speeding in violation of special regulation, operating motor vehicle with revoked license as a habitual traffic offender: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian T. McCarthy, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/30/62, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Dewayne B. Posey, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/27/69, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Joshua Sperling, Chilmark; DOB 5/11/82, open and gross lewdness: not guilty.

Joshua L. Sperling, Aquinnah; DOB 5/11/82, assault with a dangerous weapon: not guilty by reason of insanity.

May 6, 2019

Joseph V. Cormier, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/27/65, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed without prejudice and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Jane Flanders, West Tisbury; DOB 9/15/67, unlicensed/suspended operation of motor vehicle permit: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service.

Brigida Marie Larsen, Chilmark; DOB 1/12/97, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.