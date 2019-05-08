Edgartown: Time to turn off the heat

Uncle! I surrender to Mother Nature. Enough rain already. We need sunshine and warmth. And based on the memes I’ve been seeing across social media, I am not alone in my disdain for this weather. Landscapers are struggling to get work done, there’s not time between raindrops to mow the rapidly growing lawns, walking our dogs is no fun, I’m tired of looking through rain-covered glasses through a rain-covered windshield while I’m driving. And I am more than ready to turn the heat off and save some money for a couple of months. The list goes on and on.

I saw pictures of many a large, celebratory hat this weekend in honor of the Kentucky Derby. It seems like there were gala parties all around on Saturday, as so many watched this year’s history-making race. I myself loathe horse racing, and refuse to watch it. But I do pay attention to the winners, and this year was certainly unique as the original winner was disqualified due to interference with two other horses.

All are invited to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s annual spring fundraising gala, An Evening Under the Stars, at Farm Neck on Thursday May 16 from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. The evening features hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, silent auction, music by Mike Benjamin, and a cash bar. All proceeds from the event will support the group’s mission of helping Island cancer patients and their families with medical and other treatment-related expenses. For further information and to purchase tickets, please call Annemarie Donahue at 508-627-7958.

The Friends of the Edgartown Library are having a Spring Sale of mural art by Margot Datz and beautiful plants on Saturday, May 11, from 10 am until 2 pm. Refreshments, crafts, music, and a raffle will also be featured. All proceeds benefit library programs sponsored by the Friends. For more information, call 508-627-4221.

Friday is the Edgartown School’s Superhero Fun Run at 8:30 am, weather permitting. Weather keeps getting in the way of these fun runs lately. Hopefully it will cooperate this week, so be on the lookout for a lot of caped crusaders running around the block that morning.

Happy birthday to my new Facebook friend, and hopefully friend in real life soon, Sherry Sidoti, who celebrated on May 7, Jessica Smith Estrella on May 8, Ian Shea and Olivia Lingren on May 9, and Jo-Ann Taylor and Cookie Perry on May 10.

Lots of things going on this weekend for the annual Pink and Green Weekend in Edgartown. I visited the board of trade website and found a list of events from raffles to sales, to the 5K run/walk, to brunch on Mother’s Day. Looking for something to do? Check out the board of trade website at edgartownboardoftrade.com/events/pink-and-green-weekend/.

The Martha’s Vineyard March for Heroes is on June 2 this year. This 26-mile ruck march starts at the American Legion, 34 William St. in Vineyard Haven. Breakfast for participants will be served starting at 0800, and then the march steps off. The march will end at VFW Post 9261 at 14 Towanticut Ave. in Oak Bluffs somewhere around 5 pm, where dinner will be served and displays will be available to view. Free transportation will be available from the VFW to the American Legion early on the morning of the event from Homegrown Tours, for anyone looking to have their vehicle waiting at the finish line. Details on times coming soon. If you want to be part of this event, you can visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/marthasvineyardmarchforheroes. Due to unforeseen circumstance, the details are being worked out still, but more information will be coming soon on how to register and/or donate.

Next week is MCAS week again in Edgartown. Students in third through eighth grade will complete the math MCAS tests beginning on Tuesday, while fifth and eighth grades will complete the science tests as well. If you have a student taking any of these tests, remind them that this is just a small part of their school experience, make sure they get enough sleep and a good breakfast on testing days, wish them luck, and send them on their way. The tests are important, but our kids are more than a test score. They are artists, athletes, dancers, musicians, storytellers, and so much more.

As I finish this up, the sun has come out, and people are taking advantage of the nice day. Exercisers, landscapers, painters, and the like are all busy bees out there. I think I’ll take the dog for a walk myself. Have a great week.