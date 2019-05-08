Girls Lax takes two at home

1 of 5

The Martha's Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls lacrosse team rolled on with back-to-back Cape and Island League wins at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs this week.

The Vineyarders (11-1 overall, 10-0 C & I) grounded the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks on Monday afternoon, 18-8. Due to AP testing, Coaches Kurstin Moore and Bob Hayman brought up five players from the J.V. squad and got terrific results. Molly Menton scored four goals, Ava BenDavid had a goal and an assist, and Ciara Hoyt added an assist. Among the varsity regulars, Skyla Harthcock netted five goals to go with three assists; Lollie Bazahler notched a hat trick plus one assist; Louise McDonald had two goals and an assist; Sophie Combra, a goal and two assists; Sally Caron and Addy Hayman, a goal apiece; and Allyse Guyther, one assist. Winning goalie Lila Mikos made eight saves.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders downed Monomoy, 14-2. MV took control early with nine goals in the first half and held the Sharks scoreless in the second. Addy Hayman rang up five goals and three assists and Abby Marchand had three goals and four assists to pace the Vineyard attack. Louise McDonald and Alexis Condon each tallied twice and added an assist, while Lollie Bazahler and Sklya Harthcock chipped in a goal and an assist apiece. Lila Mikos stopped seven Sharks shots.

“Our team is doing great,” Coach Hayman said after the win over Monomoy. “They’re proud of what they’re doing out here and looking forward to some good competition at the end of the season and then off to the playoffs. We’ve got to keep everybody healthy.”

The Vineyarders host Falmouth Academy in a league game on Tuesday at 3 pm.