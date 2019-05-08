Girls tennis improves to 11-0

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls tennis team is still unbeaten this spring through play on Tuesday. The Vineyarders rolled through a three-match homestand, improving to 11-0 overall and 10-0 in the Cape and Islands League.

The girls capped off the stretch on Tuesday afternoon, battling a blustery, swirling southerly wind at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs, with a 5-0 win over Rising Tide Charter School. First singles Kelly Klaren was first off the court after defeating Kat Schelleng 6-0, 6-0. Victoria Scott followed a minute later with a 6-0, 6-0 second singles win over Helena Dhillon. Hannah Rabasca clinched the match by defeating Claire Zisserson at third singles 6-0, 6-1. First doubles Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter scored the fourth Vineyard point by topping Jaedyn Rice and Ellie Smith 6-1, 6-0. Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 second doubles win over Nyla Lavoie and Audrey Mackenzie.

The Vineyarders clinched a postseason berth after their eighth win but need to keep taking care of the business to claim the top seed. “We have a berth in the playoffs and we didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves but we’re making the most out of each practice,” Coach Chris Scott said.

The girls posted another decisive league win on Monday, beating Monomoy, 5-0. Again, the mighty Vineyard wind was howling on the home courts. “The only difference (from Tuesday) was it was blowing in the opposite direction,” Coach Scott said.

Kelly Klaren started off the afternoon with another 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles, defeating Lindsay McDonald. Victoria Scott downed Julia Smith at second singles 6-0, 6-1. In a third singles battle of the Hannahs, MV’s Rabasca topped Monomoy’s Marty 6-0, 6-1. The Sharks had more bite in the doubles matches but not nearly enough as Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter beat Aliza Pillsbury and Ava Barbella 6-2, 6-2, while Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond posted the same score against Olivia Prisco and Molly McKenna.

The Vineyarders prevailed, 5-0, over a tough Barnstable team on May 1. The shutout score was misleading. Klaren, Scott and Rabasca put up convincing wins over Olivia Berler, Ingrid Murphy and Maya Ackell in the singles matches but the Red Raiders were a handful in doubles, with Pogue/Potter topping Lily Tordone and Josie Ackell 6-2, 6-3 and Rego/Hammond defeating Lily Davidson and Olivia Burbic 6-4, 6-3.

“[Barnstable] is the best team we’ve played this season,” Coach Scott said. “It was a very challenging match. They’re well coached and we had a very good match with them.”

The girls are back in action on May 9 in Osterville against Cape Cod Academy.