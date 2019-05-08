Harbormaster shack has landed

Oak Bluffs installed its new harbormaster shack Friday after a winterlong project to demolish and replace the old shack.

The project involved demolishing the old shack, driving new pilings, and building a deck over the water. In total, the project cost $212,000. The new shack was built on land before being placed over the water with a crane.

Todd Alexander, the town’s harbormaster, presides over the Oak Bluffs Marina, which is the largest marina on Martha’s Vineyard. The marina consists of 80 slips, 50 moorings, and can med-moor yachts up to 115 feet in length.