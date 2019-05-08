High school journalists bring home awards

Student journalists from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School won a number of major journalism awards from the New England Scholastic Press Association (NESPA). The awards were presented to the students by NESPA executive director Helen F. Smith at the organization’s 71st annual conference, held May 3 at Boston University. The awards reflect both individual student achievements as well as the outstanding quality of the entire body of work published by the students during the school year.

The student newspaper earned the Highest Achievement Award in its class. The award honors the outstanding efforts of the newspaper’s editors in chief — seniors Henry Hitchings, Mackenzie Condon, and Alexis Condon.

In addition, junior Emily Gazzaniga received two individual Special Achievement Awards for excellence in scholastic editing and publishing, one for her feature story, “Recycling myth debunked,” and one for her news photo, “Devoted to dance.”

The High School View is prepared by students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and published during the school year as a page in The Martha’s Vineyard Times, with the support of many Island businesses and individuals.

NESPA is an association based in Boston University’s College of Communication. Its mission is to promote all forms of student journalism, including print and broadcast journalism, yearbook production, and literary magazines.

MVRHS English teacher Kate Hennigan served as the newspaper’s adviser over the course of this past year.