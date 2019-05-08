Services Tuesday for William E. Carroll Jr.

William E. Carroll Jr. (“Bill”), 83, of Edgartown died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Henrietta Brewer House. He was the husband of Leslie (Look) Carroll.

A visitation period will be held in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Tuesday, May 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, at 11 am, also on May 14. Burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinsons Road, in Edgartown, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to a charity of one’s choice. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.