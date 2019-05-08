Tisbury School students visit Beacon Hill

For the second year in a row, students from the Tisbury School traveled to the State House to meet with state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth. Student council members got a comprehensive tour of the State House, were recognized in the House Chamber during a formal session, and sat down with Fernandes for a Q and A about state government and the legislative process.

“You can’t help but feel optimistic about our future after meeting with energetic and engaged Tisbury students who care about making positive change in the world,” Fernandes said in a prepared statement. “This is our next generation of leaders and I welcome all Island students to reach out to me anytime, and come visit the State House.”

The idea for the trip began in the fall when the student council members organized a mock election for Tisbury School students, and tracked the results closely. “They saw an opportunity, and wrote letters to Rep. Fernandes, asking to meet with him at the State House,” said Joanie Creato, a faculty advisor along with Jane Taylor. “Representative Fernandes’ office could not have been more receptive, and made the process easy.”

During the tour, Fernandes took the students out on the balcony in the governor’s office, where they had a spectacular view of Boston Common. “It was really cool to go to the balcony,” 6th grader Otis Forrester said. “Even our tour guide hadn’t been there before.”

Tisbury Associate Principal Sean Mulvey said, “The students were impressed that Mr. Fernandes spent so much time with them, answered all of their questions, and related to them on a personal level. His passion for his work definitely made an impression upon them, and likely inspired some to consider a career in politics.”