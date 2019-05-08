Tisbury: Share the road

Heard on Main Street: Treat everyone with politeness, even those who are rude to you, not because they are nice but because you are.

Don’t forget the Joan Glodis Quilt and Craftworks Retrospective, on display at the Oak Bluffs library this month. Her daughters have gathered these wonderful examples of her handiwork for everyone on the Island to admire and enjoy. There is no entry fee. This exhibit is a true celebration of Joan’s love of color and life.

Did you get to share in the celebration at Net Result? They had a “last lobster sale” on Saturday, and everyone was there.

How does your garden grow? The annual Plant Sale begins this Saturday, May 11, at 10 am, and runs through the summer at the Martha’s Vineyard Greenhouse in Oak Bluffs.

Are you looking for information on where your ancestors came from? The Edgartown library hosts Part 2 in the three-part Genealogy Course provided by your Vineyard libraries. On Monday May 12, from 1 to 3 pm, you can learn about immigration and migration from Dr. David Martin of the Cape Cod Genealogical Society. The course is free, but registration is required. Call 508-527-0460 or email davidmartindr@aol.com.

Next Tuesday you can enjoy “First Man,” which was nominated for an Oscar this year. The film will be shown at 7 pm on May 14 at the Vineyard Haven library.

I can’t believe what I am hearing. Why do Island drivers think cyclists are breaking the law when they ride on our roads? Everyone says bikes have to use a bike path, though it is the most dangerous place for a bicycle you could imagine. There are strollers and people taking selfies, and all kinds of things to bump into or that will bump into you. Most runners also prefer to run on the road as well, and have the right to do it.

Under Massachusetts law, bicycle riders may use all roads in the state except where signs prohibit bikes. Bicyclists have to obey the same rules of the road, except that they can pass cars on the right. You just have to share the road, whether you like it or not.

Common sense has never prevented people on bikes from leading their kids the wrong way down Main Street, against traffic. As a car driver you should still share the road, if only to keep your insurance from going up.

The MV Mini Maker Faire is Saturday, May 11, from 10 to 4 at the Ag Hall. You can make, create, and learn. You are invited to invent, craft, think, play, celebrate, and also be inspired. All ages are welcome. This is yet another program sponsored by your Island libraries.

Unless you are a cancer patient, you may not know how to get help. Once you’ve been in that situation, you learn that there is help available from the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. All the proceeds from its spring gala will help cancer patients and their families with medical and other expenses. You can help as well by enjoying An Evening Under the Stars at Farm Neck on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The evening features hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, silent auction, music by Mike Benjamin, and a cash bar. For more or for tickets, call Annemarie Donahue at 508-627-7958.

If you love to write and want to read your original piece, there are folks eager to hear what you say. Next Monday, May 13, the West Tisbury library invites you to come to Writers Read original prose, fiction or nonfiction, at 7 pm. For that one, you have to sign up to read. But all writers are welcome at the writers group that meets on Tuesday morning at the Up-Island Senior Center, as well as one that meets on Thursday mornings at the Oak Bluffs library. What are you waiting for?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Monday to Amy Levine. Brendan O’Neill parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: You know that little thing inside your head that keeps you from saying things you shouldn’t? I don’t have one of those.