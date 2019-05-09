MVRHS sailors closing in on postseason berth

1 of 4

With the regular season polls closing after action on Sunday, the MVRHS sailors are well-positioned to race in the postseason.

The final rankings are due out on Tuesday night. In the latest polls, updated on May 9, the Vineyarders (15-7 overall, 6-1 Cape and Islands League) stand 13th in New England in the computer rankings and ninth in the coaches poll for a combined rank of 11th. A top-eight ranking will send the Vineyarders to the New England Championships (formerly the Mark Trophy) for the third time in the program’s history. MV still has an outside chance to make the New England’s, with a win over Milton Academy earlier this season a major plus, but the likely scenario has the Vineyarders sailing for the Terk Trophy with schools ranked 9-16 in the region. Both events will be held at Sail Maine in Portland on May 18-19. Clinching a spot in the New England Championships would be outstanding for sure but sailing in the Terk would be no small achievement for the predominantly young Vineyarders.

“What sums up this team is how good we are,” Vineyard Coach Andrew Burr said. “This year has been exceptional. I don’t think I could have imagined that we’d be teetering on the verge of the New England Championships. We made the O’Day (fleet racing) finals and had the highest B Division finish ever. We have lots of things to build on for next year. The goal next year is to be in the top six in New England, which is well within reach. The foundation is in place. We have a group of exceptionally talented sailors.”

The Vineyarders have had a busy month on the water, thus far, beginning on May 1 with a 3-0 best-of-five series win over Monomoy in a Cape and Islands League meet on Lagoon Pond. The skipper/crew combinations of Caleb Burt/Abigail Hammarlund, Trent Bilodeau/Ashtyn Watts and Katie Morse/Christian Schmidt, performed well against the Sharks on a breezy, cloudy afternoon.

The Vineyarders had a tougher time on May 5, sailing in the pouring rain in Rhode Island against The Hotchkiss School, (ranked No. 1 in New England) and The St. George’s School (No. 3). Both series ended in 3-0 losses but MV closed out the day with a 3-0 win over No. 18 Moses Brown of Providence.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders returned to Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs and swept the Falmouth Clippers, 3-0, before concluding the busy stretch on Wednesday at the Wianno Yacht Club in Osterville by sailing past St. John Paul II, 3-0, and Cape Cod Academy, 2-0 (best-of-three).

Next up is the double round-robin Cape and Islands Team Racing Championships on Sunday in Barnstable.