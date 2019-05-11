Vineyard softballers win slugfest with West

1 of 6

Ashley Brasefield hit the go-ahead single in a 13-run fifth inning as the MVRHS softball team rallied from ten runs down and held on for a 31-30 win over the Sturgis West Navigators in a marathon Cape and Islands League game on Thursday in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders (3-8) belted out 19 hits in the game which took more than three hours to complete. Emily Mello had a monster day with her bat, slugging a home run in the decisive fifth inning to go with a pair of triples in the first and fourth and finished 4 for 7 at the plate. Gabriella DeBlase, Kya Maloney and Genevieve Hyland also had RBIs in the fifth. Bethany Cardoza, Summer Cardoza, Tianna Rambonga, Emma Williamson, DeBlase and Hyland all collected multiple hits for the Vineyarders.

Sturgis got off to a hot start, scoring 11 runs in the first inning. The Navigators also rang up a 10 spot in the third en route to building a 28-18 lead before the Vineyarders started their comeback.

Emma Williamson, who batted in six runs on the day, was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs on one hit over three and a third innings. Starter Eleanor Hyland pitched the first two innings and Kya Maloney threw one and two-thirds innings of relief.

The Vineyarders play next on Tuesday, away to Sturgis East.