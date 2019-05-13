More space needed

To the Editor:

Chicken Alley is one of my favorite places to go. It is a huge improvement over its previous location on Main Street. It provides a wonderful service to our community. But it has again outgrown its space. Parking is horrific. The amount of good donations they have to discard is overwhelming.

Wouldn’t it make sense to build a new facility in the back of the campus of the YMCA/Community Services/Ice Arena complex? The back of the parking lot where the buses are parked in the winter would be a great location with plenty of parking. Food for thought.

Molly Stringer

Edgartown