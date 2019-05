Along with pinkletinks, one of the surest signs of summer approaching on the Island is the opening of the Oak Bluffs Steamship Authority terminal.

The terminal will be open for business from May 15 to June 19 from 7:15 am to 6:45 pm, from June 20 to Sept. 8 from 6:30 am to 9 pm, and from Sept. 9 to Oct. 23 from 7:15 am to 6:45 pm.

The ticket office closes daily after the last ferry departs. For a full ferry schedule, visit the SSA website.