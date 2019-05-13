Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine sweeps Big Chili Contest

1 of 16

Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine of Vineyard Haven scored a hat trick at the 2019 Big Chili Contest on Saturday, winning best professional chili, best presentation, and the largest cash prize, $500. Stacy Thomas, wife of Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine co-owner Newton Waite, marched to the stage three times to collect awards amid wild applause.

Waite, who along with co-owner Anthony Foster, was unable to attend the award ceremony. On Monday, Waite told The Times he was excited by the wins and now plans to showcase the chili.

“We want to put it on the menu starting this week,” he said.

Waite said he and his business partner take great pains to import authentic Jamaican spices.

“Our jerk [sauce] is made from scratch,” he said. “We don’t buy jerk from the jar, we make it ourselves.”

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Professional Category:

1st Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine

2nd Coop de Ville

3rd Tied, Black Dog/Ritz

Amateur Category:

1st Bob Costello

2nd P.A. Club

3rd Living the Dream

Celebrity Judge Cash Prizes

Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine — $500

PA Club — $200

Bob Costello — $200