Book talk with Nicole Galland: ‘On the Same Page’

On Thursday, May 30, at 4:30 pm, local author Nicole Galland will give a talk in honor of her newly released novel, “On the Same Page,” a romantic comedy about a journalist writing for competing newspapers on Martha’s Vineyard. Come enjoy a reading where a pivotal scene in the book takes place — the West Tisbury library’s community room. Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Nicole Galland’s novels span the spectrum from historical to Shakespearean, to contemporary rom-com, to speculative fiction. Galland also writes the Martha’s Vineyard Times’ column “Martha’s Vineyard P’s and Q’s,” and is the co-creator of Shakespeare for the Masses at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.