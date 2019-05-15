Bridge Results

At the 1:15 pm Monday, May 6, game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Wink Winkleman, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third place. Tied for fourth place were Diana Dozier, playing with Gerry Averill, and Gail Farrish, playing with Warren Morse.

Eleven pairs competed at the 7 pm, May 7, game of the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard. First place went to Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer, followed by Rich Peia and John O’Keefe in second, Barbara Silk and Jane Haley in third, and Dave Donald and Michel Riel in fourth place.

And at the 7 pm, May 9, game of the West Tisbury Bridge Club, nine pairs competed. Finishing in a tie for first place were Diane Drake, playing with Lolly Hand, and Gerry Averill, playing with Caroline Baum. Third place went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer. Tied for fourth place were Deirdre Ling, playing with Bari Boyer, and Barbara Silk, playing with Bea Phear.