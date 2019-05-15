Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

The Vineyard Haven library hosts Movie Night with “Vice,” rated R, playing at 7 pm on Tuesday, May 21. The film takes a darkly comic look behind the scenes of American politics, “telling the epic tale of how bureaucratic Washington insider Dick Cheney quietly became the most powerful man in the world,” states a press release from the library. The film received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Christian Bale, Best Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell.

The Great Decisions series continues with State of the State Department and Diplomacy. The description says, “During the Trump administration, the usual ways of conducting diplomacy have been upended. Many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. What effect are these changes having now, and how will they affect ongoing relationships between the United States and its allies and adversaries?” A 30-minute documentary film will be followed by moderated discussion based on readings selected by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA). Reading assignments are available at the library.

There’s an Indoor Plant Propagation Workshop on Saturday, May 25, at 10 am. According to the library’s press release, the workshop explains how to Increase the number of your indoor houseplants via propagation — an easy and inexpensive way to fill your house with the plants you love. The workshop is led by specialist Steven Auerbach, who will cover plant propagation with bonus tidbits on houseplant care.

Island author Tom Dresser talks about his latest book, “A Travel History of Martha’s Vineyard,” on Tuesday, May 28, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. Dresser’s book follows the transportation systems used to get both to and around on the Island.