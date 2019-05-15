Edgartown: A little bit of magic

I’m beginning to lose my sense of humor. Between the ever-present rain, the chillier than normal temperatures, and the lasting discomfort following my shoulder surgery, I’m worn out. But I did enjoy the beautiful weather on Saturday, taking the opportunity to buy some plants and decorate the homestead a bit. Life is picking up in the Campgrounds, and the neighbors are all starting to show up and open their houses. It’s a little weird seeing all the lights, and even weirder is the number of people who stop to take pictures of our tiny house. Though I must say, it is a pretty cute house, made all the more beautiful with the addition of the new flowers.

A little bit of magic happened on Sunday as well. I was in the market for two new hummingbird feeders. Hummingbirds represent my mother for me, so I like to have feeders out. So Don and I went to a few different stores, and failed miserably. I didn’t want to settle. I wanted beautiful ones. As a last-ditch effort before heading home, we pulled into Eden in Vineyard Haven, and Don poked his head out the window and asked the kind woman working there if they had bird feeders, and she said, “I have one hummingbird feeder.” Don parked and hopped out, to which I said, I wanted two feeders and I want them to match. Don decided to look around anyway, and I yelled something to the effect of, “Fine, I’ll look at the one but it will have to be perfect.” It was a beautiful glass cobalt blue bottle, and it is amazing. I love blue bottles, and have been preparing to create our “blue bottle tree” to keep away the evil spirits, as they do in areas of the South, so this was perfect. And what’s more? The lovely woman at Eden dug a little deeper and found a second feeder to match the first. They are filled and hanging on the front porch awaiting their first tiny visitors. I have no doubt that my mother had something to do with this find on Mother’s Day weekend. Thanks, Buzzy. And thanks to Don for insisting we stop and look around. I love things like this. I love to think that the loved ones we’ve lost are always with us.

A very special happy birthday shout-out goes to Eileen Connors Moriarty, who will celebrate her special day on May 19. I received a sweet call from Maryann Connors this weekend, who shared that she reads my column to her grandson each week, and he made a special request to wish his mom a happy day. How sweet is that? What a nice young man to think of his mom like that.

Congratulations to Lila Sullivan. Dad and Mom, Tom and Amy Sullivan, and brother Shay, were proud and excited to go up to Keene State College last weekend to watch Lila graduate with dual degrees: a B.S. in business management and a B.A. in communications. Congratulations to the whole Sullivan family.

Other birthday wishes go out to Nedine Cunningham and Charlotte McCarron on May 12, Pia Gundersen on May 16, and Gary Baldino on May 17. And extra-super-special happy birthday wishes go out to my baby girl Amelia, who turns 17 next Monday, May 20. I blinked.

All are invited to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group’s annual spring fundraising gala, An Evening Under the Stars, at Farm Neck on Thursday, May 16, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening features hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, silent auction, music by Mike Benjamin, and a cash bar. All proceeds from the event will support the group’s mission of helping Island cancer patients and their families with medical and other treatment-related expenses. For further information and to purchase tickets, please call Annemarie Donahue at 508-627-7958.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has been awarded $400,000 from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to establish a recovery support center on the Island in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, to be located in the Red House, adjacent to the hospital. The four-year contract is one of eight awarded recovery support centers by DPH, out of 29 applications submitted across the state.

The center will act as a “recovery-oriented sanctuary” where peer-to-peer recovery support services use a volunteer/member base to deliver assistance. The center will provide a safe space for those in recovery to receive and or be involved in peer-led support groups, educational supports, basic living skills training, wellness classes, and sober recreational activities. The recovery support center will offer information and referrals to treatment and community services that enhance and promote recovery, and there will be a great deal of collaboration with community providers, treatment organizations, community groups and coalitions, and businesses.

There are a whole host of activities coming up at Felix Neck over the next several months. If you are 21 or older, they have a new offering called “Hike and Hops” that will be on May 16, June 20, July 25, August 22, and Sept. 19 from 4 pm until 6:30 pm. Get outside and get thirsty on a naturalist-guided walk at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Gain insight into plants and local products used to brew Bad Martha’s beer, then head over to their Farmers Brewery in Edgartown for an adult beverage. The cost is $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers. They will also have numerous kayaking tours, a volunteer potluck on June 10, an abundance of volunteering opportunities, and Access-Able guided tours for those with limited mobility. For more information on these events and many others, call them at 508-627-4850 or check out their website at massaudubon.org/felixneck.

The junior prom is this Saturday, with photos currently scheduled to happen in Edgartown, though the event is in Vineyard Haven. Here’s hoping the kids get some beautiful weather for this special event. Please everyone, be careful and stay safe.

That’s all, folks. Have a great week.