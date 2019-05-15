Martha’s Vineyard Bank to sponsor ‘Senior Solutions for Safe Living’

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is proud to announce it will hold a “Senior Solutions for Safe Living” educational forum, highlighting cyber security and care planning for area seniors and their families, on Monday, June 3, at West Tisbury Grange Hall from 11 am to 2 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

According to a press release, M.V. Bank wants to help people make a long-term plan for their online presence by informing them, via a full room of professionals with various backgrounds, how to keep online information protected, how to steer clear of scams, and how to plan for future care needs. These are all nationwide issues for our aging population, and Martha’s Vineyard Bank takes the topics seriously.

“We want to bring good information into practice, and help the community learn how best to navigate the online world and plan for future care,” said Patti Leighton, community relations director for Martha’s Vineyard Bank. “We gather legal professionals, police, community services, state elder affairs people, psychologists, psychiatrists, fraud prevention people, and bankers — to gather knowledge and to also learn not only what some of the most prevalent scams are, but how to be proactive and keep things simple to maximize safe living.”

For the June 3 event, James Anthony, Martha’s Vineyard Bank president and CEO, will deliver opening remarks, followed by C.J. Conrad, vice president of Martha’s Vineyard Bank marketing and solution development to discuss Cyber Security; Jeremie Rogers of the West Tisbury Police to discuss scams and fraud protection; Robert Mascali, a Falmouth attorney, to discuss Estate Planning for Digital Assets; Eddie Murphy, regional manager in the Office of Elder Affairs, to discuss current issues; Megan Panek, the Martha’s Vineyard director of Elder Services of Cape Cod & the Islands, to answer questions; Eve Vincent of Martha’s Vineyard Investment Management, to discuss trust documents; Patricia Moore of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, to discuss Future Care Plans; and Martha’s Vineyard Bank representatives to discuss Online and Mobile Banking. The Island Council on Aging will also be present to answer questions.

In addition, the bank will have onsite blood pressure readings by the cCounty nurse, as well as digital posture and spinal analysis by Vineyard Complementary Medicine.

A large turnout is expected by local seniors, their family members, and their caregivers for this highly informational and interactive learning event. The bank asks the community to come together and learn how to protect one another.

“Please join us for this amazing learning opportunity, not to be missed,” Ms. Leighton said.

For more information visit mvbank.com, or contact Christine (C.J.) Conrad, vice president, marketing and solution development, 508-684-4171 or cconrad@mvbank.com; or Patti Leighton, community relations director, at 774-310-2030 or pleighton@mvbank.com.