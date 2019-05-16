Hospital plans public forum

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is holding its second annual public forum on Tuesday, June 4, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven from 5 to 6:30 pm. The agenda will include updates on patient care, Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, quality, and the future of hospital and Windemere. There will also be an open question and answer period for those who attend.

“From the positive feedback we received after last year’s public forum, I look forward to sharing with you the work we’ve been doing these last 12 months to improve the care we deliver to our Island community,” hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici said. “I hope to see you there and to hear your thoughts.”