MVRHS Track teams are champs!

The Vineyarder girls and boys track teams used a combination of veterans and newcomers to dominate the Cape & Island Track Championships yesterday at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls squad were led by senior Mackenzie Condon’s three event wins and the boys got three wins from freshman phenom Nick Pecararo. The girls scored 125.5 points in the championship meet. Sturgis East/West was second with 89 points. Freshman Annabelle Biggs won the 200 meter and the long jump, Catherine Cherry won the two mile, and sophomores Gabby Carr (400 yard dash) and Yayla DeChiara (800 meter) won their events.

The boys prevailed with 118 points over second-place Sturgis East/West with 75 points. Pecararo won the 400 meters (56.71), shot put (46:7.25) and the discus (116-1). Veterans Dash Christy (110m hurdles), Owen Porterfield (mile) and freshman Zack Utz (800m) contributed wins.

