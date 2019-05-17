Edibles blamed for Edgartown overdoses

Three people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Friday night after overdosing on edibles containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main ingredient in cannabis, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said.

Police and emergency medical crews were called to The Newes restaurant just after 8 pm, McNamee said. Two women and a man in their 30s and 40s had overdosed on edibles, McNamee said. The women were on the floor and the man was leaning against a wall when police arrived, he said.

The three people were all visiting for the weekend from Pennsylvania, he said. One of the women came to and told first responders it was the first time any of them had tried edibles.

“We all knew this was coming,” McNamee said, referring to the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts.

The overdoses come just one day after the M.V. Youth Task Force and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Connect to End Violence sponsored a talk by Dr. Ruth Potee at the MVRHS library on “The Physiology of Addiction: Effects of Drug-Taking Behavior on the Adolescent Brain.” McNamee said he was at the presentation where Dr. Potee warned about a “spike in overdoses because of edibles.”

“The candy bars have six to eight servings,” McNamee said, “but no one takes one bite of a candy bar and puts it away.”

Police did not release the names of the three people and no further details were available.