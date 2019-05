Need another sign that summer is fast approaching? The Island Queen will begin its daily trips to Martha’s Vineyard from Falmouth Harbor beginning Friday, May 24.

In a tweet on Friday, the ferry announced its upcoming return to Oak Bluffs. The tweet also encouraged ferry riders to sign up for travel alerts by contacting travelalert@islandqueen.com.

Schedules and fares are available at www.islandqueen.com.