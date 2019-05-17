MVRHS school and personal bests topple in Sharon

Junior Peter Burke (one mile) and senior Mackenzie Condon (100 meter hurdles) set new Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) school records last Saturday at the Mass. State Track Coaches (MSTCA) Invitational meet at Sharon High School.

Burke ran the mile in 4:30.9 to break a 44-year-old MVRHS record. Condon ran the 100 hurdles in 14.98, breaking her own MVRHS school record of 15.21. Condon also finished second in the 400m hurdles at 1:06.37, two hundredths of a second behind the winner in what was a two-woman race.

Several other Vineyarders put up impressive numbers at the event which is an individual competition, not a team competition. The MSTCA invitational drew almost 2,500 statewide and is considered a runup event to the state-wide postseason Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Assn. (MIAA) tourney.

Nate Packer took fifth-place against a field of 55 in the shot at 47:05.5.

Coach Joe Schroeder brought a limited number from both squads to Sharon. “A lot of our kids showed well against the best competition in the state. For example, Paige Pogue set a new personal record of 31.8 in the shot.” he said, noting that sophomore Gabriella Carr set a personal record of 1:06.17 in the 400m dash. Sophomore Amber Cuthbert set a personal record of 5:14.16 in the mile run.

JoJo Bonneau set a personal record of 16.60 in the 110 hurdles as he and teammate Dash Christy tied for 19th place in a field of 56.