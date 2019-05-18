Dancing the night away

1 of 9

Sparkling dresses, shimmering eyeshadow, tuxes, corsages, friends. It’s a night you’ll always remember, and Saturday night at the West Chop Club, around 175 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students couldn’t have asked for a better night for their Junior Prom. Yard games like corn hole, KanJam, and ping pong set the tone for a carefree night, and the M.V. Photo Bus made for fun photo-ops, props and all. The sun set behind the tents on the perfectly brisk spring evening, and with help from DJ Dern (Junior Campbell), the kids danced the night away.