Martha’s Vineyard Marathon off to a sunny start

Hundreds of runners kicked off the Martha’s Vineyard Marathon on a beautiful Saturday morning.

The race, which includes a full marathon, a half marathon, and a two-person half-marathon relay, started at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School at 8 am, followed a route along Barnes Road, and will end at Dennis Alley/Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.

The full marathon route continues through the State Forest to West Tisbury, onto Old County Road, down Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, out to South Beach and on to Oak Bluffs.

Islander Mike Schroeder was an early leader.