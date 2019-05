Hey, Red Sox fans, Oak Bluffs selectman Michael Santoro has some exciting news. The 2018 World Series trophy will be on-Island Wednesday.

Along with some surprise visits across the Island (including at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital where it will be used to brighten the day of some patients), Santoro said the trophy will be available for the public to visit and take photos with at MVRHS from 2 to 5 pm.