Improvements coming to Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road

Dan Doyle, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) special project’s planner, met with Edgartown selectmen Monday to brief them on the planned improvements to Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road.

Improvements will include a wider buffer, tree planting, redesigned bus pickup and drop off areas, and moving failing stormwater drains that sit in the travel lane.

The MVC only had enough grant money to focus on the stretch from Mariners Way to Hamblem Way.

“The real value in this is that it will position the town to leverage some federal funding in the form of TIP (Transportation Improvement Program) projects in the future,” Doyle said.

The current shared-use path would be increased from 8 feet to 10 feet.

Selectman Arthur Smadbeck said he was concerned with blocking views from trees planted.

“Any trees that go in there should not be positioned in any way that will block anybody coming in and out of there,” Smadbeck said. “Cars are traveling pretty fast on that road. I just want to make sure you guys are sensitive to sight lines.”

In other business, selectmen granted an extension to block the sidewalk in front of Mad Martha’s on North Water Street for painting. Worried about the sidewalk being blocked during the busy Memorial Day weekend, selectmen gave Mad Martha’s a Thursday at midnight deadline.

Selectmen also approved the removal of trees on Simpson’s Lane and School Street. All trees will be replaced.