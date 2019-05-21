Primo A. Lombardi, 70, of Oak Bluffs died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Primo was married to Mary D. (Birchenough) Lombardi.





A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be announced.





Memorial donations in his name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital at

giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/

; the Cam Neely House, 30 Winter St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02108, or

camneelyfoundation.org/donate

;

_Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; or the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.





A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit

ccgfuneralhome.com

for online guestbook and information.