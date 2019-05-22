On Saturday, June 8, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will present the annual “Remembering the Rosenthals” Concert. Music Street will perform a program titled “Form and Free Form.” From baroque orderliness to Applemania, classical Mozart to Schumann fairy tales, dreamy Debussy to a waltz like no other, plus Klezmer, the musicians will share their excitement with pieces both old and new. This concert will be performed by pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, violinist Danny Koo, violist Steven Laraia, and clarinetist Barret Ham. This event is free, open to the public, and made possible by the generous support of Sara Rosenthal, M.D., Julie Prazich, M.D., and the West Tisbury Library Foundation.

Music Street founder and pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun is a graduate of Oberlin College and New England Conservatory, enjoying a wide range of musical collaborations, both instrumental and vocal, in her life in Boston and as an accompanist at the New England Conservatory. As founder of Music Street, her mission has been to bring the highest quality live music performances to underserved areas including homeless shelters and hospitals, as well as to facilitate piano donations where they are welcome. Bringing concerts in the off-season to the inviting space at the West Tisbury library has been a special pleasure for Music Street musicians.

“Unstinting in energetic projection every step of the way” (Calgary Herald), violinist Danny Koo has appeared as chamber musician, soloist, and recitalist all around the world. An avid and sought-after chamber musician, Koo has recently collaborated with Soovin Kim, Randall Scarlata, Johannes Moser, Lluis Claret, Kim Kashkashian, Jaime Laredo, Sharon Robinson, Joseph Kalichstein, Barry Shiffman, Vivian Weilerstein, Burt Hara, and Donald Weilerstein. He performs with Music Street, Wellesley Chamber Players, East Coast Chamber Orchestra, Constantia, Chameleon Arts Ensemble and as part of the First Monday at Jordan Hall series, and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society.

Described by the Boston Musical Intelligencer as a violist who “brings personality to his viola’s distinctive deep, warm voice,” Steven O. Laraia served as principal violist of the Sarasota Orchestra for the 2015–2019 seasons, and joins the Boston Symphony starting in the fall of 2019. Laraia has collaborated with such artists as Miriam Fried, Kim Kashkashian, Roger Tapping, Soovin Kim, Bonnie Hampton, and Ida Kavafian, among others.

Barret Ham is a clarinetist from Macon, Ga. After studying under Montgomery Cole, he attended New England Conservatory as a student of Michael Wayne. Ham has appeared as soloist with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra as well as the Borromeo String Quartet as winner of its Guest Artist Competition. An avid performer of new music, he plays for Alea III and Ecce Ensemble in Boston.