Bridge Notes

At the May 13, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 12 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman in second, Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in third place, Jane Haley and Joan Attianesa in fourth place, and Gail Farrish and Warren Morse in fifth.

Results were not available from the May 14, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven.

And at the May 16, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Carol Whitmarsh and Barbara Besse, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second place, and Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in third place.