Chilmark: Old faces and new

Yes, we’ve arrived at Memorial Day weekend, and yes, it’s wonderful to have more choices for food, friends, and neighbors arriving to clean their summer homes, folks on the porch at Chilmark General Store, flowers outside the Chilmark Tavern, old faces and new returning to store counters, and the weather staying in the 60s with sunshine. The Chilmark harbormaster’s new boat has arrived, and the docks readied for visiting boats. Enjoy a great long weekend. Remember town and government offices will be closed Monday, and our library will also be closed on Tuesday, May 28.

Join the Chilmark School students and staff on Friday, May 24, at the Menemsha Coast Guard Station House at 9:15 am for the annual Walk to the Menemsha Docks to throw flowers into the harbor to honor the men and women who died while serving in the American military.

Jan Buhrman’s Kitchen Porch newsletter shares that “the Allen Farm has birthed over 100 lambs,” and that they are “the oldest and largest sheep farm on the Island.” If you don’t already subscribe, you can do so at kitchenporch.com/livinglocal, besides checking her latest local recipes.

Kara Taylor has returned from her winter in Cape Town, South Africa, and reopens her South Road art gallery, Friday through Sunday, 11am to 5 pm. For more info see karataylorart.com or call 508-332-8171.

Just a reminder Chilmark Chocolate will reopen on May 30.

Blueberry Ridge Garden at 19 Blueberry Ridge Lane (off North Road) will be open to the public, thanks to the Garden Conservancy, on Saturday, May 25, from 10 am to 3 pm. Highlights of this rain-or-shine event include water features, collections of Japanese maples, hydrangeas, tree peonies, and more than 1,400 rhododendrons, many fragrant. Admission is $10; children 12 and under are free. For more information, see gardenconservancy.org/open-days or call 888-842-2442.

Head down to Menemsha next to the Texaco Station for the Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, May 26, when the Chilmark Church holds its 9 am service with special music provided by Jamie Douglas, bagpiper. All are welcome.

The memorial service for Peter Simon will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, from 1:30 to 3pm at the Chilmark Community Center. For those off-Island who may not be able to attend, please send your thoughts or prayers to share to rssimon@vineyard.net. If you wish to make a donation in Peter’s name, please give to the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, M.V. Community Services, or Vineyard House.

Sergio and Suzanne Modigliani’s son David Modigliani’s newest film, “Running with Beto,” premieres on HBO Tuesday, May 28, at 8pm. It follows Beto O’Rourke behind the scenes of his breakaway campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. With intimate access to the candidate, his family, and team, this independent documentary captures Beto’s rise from a virtual unknown to a national political sensation. If you missed the film at TMVFF winter festival, or don’t have HBO, you can still see it on Island during the July film festival.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Pizza Nights are on Tuesdays at 6 pm, all ages welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information, call 508- 645-3100.

The Chilmark library hosts a screening of “Surviving the Atomic Bomb,” a family documentary made by the Nakamura family in 2014, featuring the miraculous story of the Nakamuras, all 10 of them, who survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb, on Wednesday, May 22, at 5 pm. Q and A with Joshua Thomson, son of Hiroko Thomson, one of the youngest members of the Nakamura family when the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Join Gabrielle Whitcomb on Saturday, May 25, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at the reception for her painting exhibit in the community room. On Wednesday, May 29, join author Nelson Sigelman from 5 to 6pm for a talk about his new book, “Martha’s Vineyard Fish Tales: How To Catch Fish, Rake Clams, and Jig Squid,” with entertaining tales about the sometimes crazy pursuit of fish. The last Contemporary Poetry Book Club will meet on Saturday, May 25 from 3 to 4:45 pm, and reconvene in September. Read a poem aloud for our Local Poetry Audio Archive — participate by contacting adult programming coordinator Marlan Sigelman at 508-645-3360, or emailing msigelman@clamsnet.org to make an appointment for recording. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30am. Afterschool crafts with Irene continues on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org, or 508-645-3360.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is hosting a Native Medicinal Mushroom Workshop on June 1 from 11 am to 2 pm. These mushrooms are used for immune support rather than food, but the techniques used will be applicable to other forest species as well. Volunteers also needed. The workshop is $25, and includes one inoculated log to take home; additional logs are $10 each. Call 508-645-3304 to volunteer or register.

Have a great week, and enjoy the long weekend.