Environmental Film Festival brings participants from near and far

This weekend’s Environmental Film Festival includes a number of experts and participants, as well as its eight-plus films.

On Friday, a Climate Change panel includes State Rep. Dylan Fernandes; ICAN and Sunrise Movement member Ben Robinson; Zach Zobel, the Woods Hole Research Center’s head project scientist for WHRC’s initiative with Wellington Management, which works to integrate climate science and asset management; two MVRHS students who are part of the high school’s Protect Your Environment along with local climate cafes. The Vineyard Conservation Society’s ecologist Jeremy Houser will moderate.

At Saturday’s Outdoor Film Shorts, Alan Dater and Lisa Merlin, directors of “Burned,” will attend their film about forest destruction for fuel. Other shorts playing are “Detroit Hives,” about an East Detroit bee farm; “Akuna Hikes,” about a veteran healing by hiking; and “The Accidental Environmentalist: Catherine Flowers,” about environmental issues in Alabama; and “Climbing Out of Disaster,” about the aftermath of Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria.

Also on Saturday, MVRHS students in the Student Art Show will attend the reception and awards ceremony. It will be held at the Feldman Family Artspace in the Film Center. “ARTIFISHAL” examines the future of wild fish, with commentary by the M.V. Fisherman’s Preservation Trust. Finally that day, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute senior scientist Dr. Michael Moore is the special guest attending “Sea of Shadows,” about the vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise.

Sunday brings “Inventing Tomorrow,” about teenagers worldwide seeking solutions to environmental threats. Noah Glasgow, Massachusetts State Science Fair winner and attendee of the International Science and Engineering Fair, will participate in a Q and A. Attending “Woman at War” will be Kathie Olsen, a nonprofit consultant and foundation programmer, as well as a grandmother, mother, wife, painter, and writer.

Information and tickets, as well as all-access passes for the Environmental Film Festival, are available at mvfilmsociety.com.