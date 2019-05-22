Girls Lax sinks Clippers

1 of 3

The high-flying Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls lacrosse team had a good tussle with the Falmouth Clippers in a non-league contest, Monday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. Once in each half, Falmouth rallied from behind but the Vineyarders responded on both occasions with five unanswered goals to earn a 16-11 win.

Addy Hayman had a huge day for the Vineyarders (15-1 overall, 14-0 Cape and Islands League) with seven goals, five assists and ten draws controlled. Her first two goals gave MV a 2-0 lead, which held up for 17 minutes, until Anna Fernandez tied the game for the Clippers with two goals in a 1:12 span. Shortly thereafter, Hayman notched her hat trick, Louise McDonald scored, Hayman got her fourth goal, Abby Marchand scored and McDonald added another goal to give the Vineyarders breathing room at 7-2. They would lead 9-4 at halftime.

With 12:00 remaining in the second half, Falmouth trailed just 11-10 but McDonald, Alexis Condon (twice) and Hayman netted goals 2:06 apart to make it 15-10. McDonald added another goal with 2:20 remaining before Falmouth’s Lindsey Oliveira recorded the final tally of the game 76 ticks later.

Louise McDonald finished the game with four goals and an assist, Alexis Condon had a hat trick and two assists and Abby Marchand totaled two goals and three assists. Winning goalie Lila Mikos had four saves.

Two Cape and Islands League games close out the regular season schedule. The Vineyarders host Nantucket on Senior Day, Saturday, at 12:45 pm and play at St. John Paul II on May 29.