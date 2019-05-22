Joint committees create new building committee

Selectmen and the Tisbury School Committee agreed to create a nine-member school building committee to look at renovation and addition to the Tisbury School.

The unanimous votes of the two boards came more than a year after voters rejected a vote to build a $46.6 million brand-new school. That vote failed by just 21 votes, and showed a divide not just in town, but between the two boards.

On Tuesday, it was all cordial as the selectmen chair Melinda Loberg and school board chair Amy Houghton took turns naming the committee members.

The committee includes selectman Jim Rogers, school committee member Michael Watts, Principal John Custer, teacher Rita Jeffers, teacher Alice Robinson, Harold Chapedelaine, Reede Milne, Peter Gearhart, and Rachel Orr.

Rogers said he hoped to get the committee to work as early as next week.