Librarian art show and reception: “Between the Lines”

The public is invited to come see the first Martha’s Vineyard interlibrary art show on Saturday, June 1, from 3:30 to 5 pm at the West Tisbury library.

According to a press release, there will be a reception to celebrate “Between the Lines,” a group art show featuring the work of librarians from the Island’s public libraries. All who were interested in participating were challenged to create a work of art inspired by the phrase “Between the Lines.” This exhibit features photographs, paintings, sculptures, quilted work, and more. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

This group show will be on display throughout the month of June in the upper and lower level display areas of the library. It includes artwork by librarians from the Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, and West Tisbury libraries.